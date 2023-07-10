Crypto exchange harnesses AI as education tool

Binance is using AI to help its users learn about the complex world of cryptocurrency.Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Binance Australia.



Amongst the many benefits artificial intelligence can offer us is access to personalised education with its ability to sort through vast amounts of information and provide the answers to our questions.

Being able to have your very own one-on-one teacher directing your learning whenever and from wherever you want is one of the ways the fast-evolving technology is being harnessed.

The educational value of AI is already being used in innovative ways by businesses who have recognised its potential as a tool to provide valuable information to their customers, delivered in the most engaging and efficient way possible.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is one company using AI technology in its mission to help people learn about Bitcoin, Web3, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Its Binance Sensei tool leverages the power of AI to help Binance users access the wealth of resources available on Binance Academy, one of the largest platforms for crypto and blockchain education.

With Binance Academy featuring thousands of educational articles available for free to anyone, Binance Sensei is designed to help users find the information faster and simpler.

"Our goal here at Binance is to facilitate the worldwide adoption of Web3 by creating an ecosystem that's accessible to everyone regardless of their level of expertise," said Binance Australia's Liam O'Doherty.

"We've placed special emphasis on education and knowledge-sharing and have established various educational initiatives and resources to use technology to help people learn about the world of digital assets. Binance Sensei allows users to access our educational resources in a more intuitive way."

Japanese for teacher, Binance's Sensei is aimed at making educating yourself about the crypto universe accessible and easy. Picture Shutterstock

How does it work?

Binance Sensei is integrated into Binance Academy and has transformed how users explore and interact with the educational content.

Users can enter keywords or questions into the interactive chat window and Binance Sensei then quickly provides an easy-to-understand response sourced from Binance Academy's collection of articles, guides, and glossary entries, or from other reliable open sources.

Powered by state-of-the-art ChatGPT technology, Binance Sensei has been instructed to deliver relevant and easily digestible information.

"If you're going to get involved in the crypto space you need to make sure you do your research and get a good understanding first. We wanted to make it easier than ever for users to dive into complex Web3 topics or quickly grasp new concepts, and to cater to a wide range of learning styles and preferences," said Mr O'Doherty.

"Whether you are new to the whole concept of cryptocurrency and want to understand the basics, or someone more experienced looking for advanced information, Binance Sensei can help."

What Is Binance Academy?

Launched in 2018, Binance Academy provides a wide range of content including articles, guides, videos, and glossary entries, catering to various skill levels and interests, and covering diverse topics, from basic concepts to advanced trading strategies.

The platform is available in more than 30 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Korean, and more, reaching millions of users worldwide.

How to get started

To start using Binance Sensei just head to the Binance Academy website and locate the bot icon. Click on the icon and when the chat window opens type in your question or keywords of interest.

You'll be provided with a concise, approximately 150-word summary tailored to your needs, as well as three suggested articles to expand your knowledge on the topic.

This content is for general information purposes only, not investment advice. Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are volatile and fluctuate on a day-to-day basis, thus, trading requires proper diligence and sound judgement in order to evaluate the risks associated.

Nothing in this article constitutes investment or legal recommendation, nor should any data or content mentioned in the article be relied upon for any investment activities. You should consider seeking independent legal, financial, taxation or other advice to check how the content set out herein relates to your unique circumstances.