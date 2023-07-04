A trip of a lifetime delayed Justin Fedley's second season at South Rovers.
The midfielder missed Lions' pre-season and the first four matches as he immersed himself in the Canadian ski season.
Fedley, 26, spent six months working in a Lake Louise kitchen, spending his time mastering the slopes on his snowboard as the temperatures plummeted to minus 30 at times.
"It was my first go, I thought 'why not?'," he said.
"I was working but it felt like I was on holidays for six months. I went more for the scenery and it was amazing. In the middle of The Rockies (Rocky Mountains) it's fantastic."
He went over with tempered expectations as a snowboarding novice.
"The first few days were rough. I knocked myself out the third time I went - I got way too cocky," Fedley said with a laugh.
"Towards the end it improved a lot so I am pretty content with where I'm at but there's still a lot to get better at."
Fedley, who hopes to return to Canada during its summer to enjoy the most of its stunning scenery, said he'd settled back into the rigours of Warrnambool and District league football.
"It was a bit of a slow start for me," he said.
"I am lucky I came back 10 kilograms lighter than I went overseas as but it took about two or three weeks to work out game style and footy fitness is a totally different ball game.
"Over the last five or six weeks I am starting to build again and I feel like that fitness is back and with the heavy tracks (due to rain) I feel like it suits my game a bit more, the more contested stuff."
Fedley is an in-and-under midfielder in his second season at Walter Oval after crossing from Allansford.
Friendships with the likes of Sandon Williams, Ayden Bosse, Jake Morton and Sam Wilde lured him to the Lions.
"A lot of the boys I went to high school with and a lot of my old housemates play up here," he said.
"I have really only got to play with them at school (before this)."
South Rovers have won three of their 12 matches to date and play premiership contender Panmure on Saturday.
Fedley, who is doing maintenance at Gillin Park, is bullish about their chances of adding to their win tally in the run home.
"I think it's about building momentum when we can. We have a pretty tough run home," he said.
"We finished with a similar draw last year and were able to take a scalp there in the last round when we got Merrivale and we were really, really competitive in those last few games against Nirranda, (Kolora) Noorat and whatnot.
"We want to play with a bit of belief and play without fear of consequence, just roll the dice."
