Jane McMeel has put a disappointing conclusion to the VFLW season behind her and is "extremely excited" to spend the rest of the year with South Warrnambool.
The midfielder played seven out of 14 games for Geelong in her maiden VFLW season but missed out on the side's final match against Williamstown which saw it lose and just miss finals.
"I think I was running myself a bit ragged," McMeel told The Standard.
"I was a bit sick the last week and didn't make training and didn't get a game which was pretty disappointing but anyway it was good to have the amount of games that I did."
McMeel's focus now turns towards aiding South Warrnambool in its quest for a Western Victoria Female Football League premiership.
She has featured five times from 10 games for the undefeated Roosters this year and is eager to commit fully to the club's cause.
"(I'm) extremely excited to be coming back with the South Warrnambool girls," she said.
"I think they have bred my love of football so I'm extremely excited and they're all my really close friends. I just absolutely love playing with them.
"We're on a winning streak at the moment so I'm just going to try and mesh back in and fit the mould within the team so that we're all playing our best brand of footy in a team sense."'
McMeel was pleased to receive opportunities with the Cats in her first season at state league level but conceded she "probably would have liked a few more" games.
She said midfield depth meant time in the centre was hard to come by.
"It's just a matter of trying to break into the side," she said.
"We had a pretty strong side particularly with the AFLW girls dropping down.
"They had a fair few games so it was just a matter of biding my time to get a game.
"Alongside that we had lots of other strong footballers within the side and particularly in the midfield I had a fair few girls to compete against to get a game.
"So when I did get a game it was good and obviously the level of the competition was a lot stronger than I'm used to, so it definitely challenged me and pushed me to my limits and I enjoyed the experience nonetheless."
In a boost for the Roosters, McMeel - the reigning WVFFL best and fairest - believes she has improved as a player because of her season with the Cats.
"I've learned so much," she said.
"Not just from the coaches but the players themselves.
"I think I've realised how competitive it actually is.
"I didn't realise the standard was going to be as strong as it is but I've learned so much throughout my time there and am incredibly grateful for the skills and knowledge that I've gained from the experience."
McMeel hopes to play in the VFLW again next season but is unsure where that might be at this stage.
"I am looking to go again," she said. "Whether it will be in Geelong is the question.
"I could potentially look elsewhere just maybe (a club) where their midfield isn't as strong and I might get a bit more of a run around.
"I just feel I didn't quite get to play at my full potential dropping in and out of the games.
"Hopefully I might get a bit more of a run around elsewhere but we'll just see how I go."
There are three home-and-away WVFFL rounds remaining, with the Roosters to host Warrnambool in round 11 on Sunday.
