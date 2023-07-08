DID the judges get it right with the Warrnibald?
The community now has the opportunity to vote on the Archibool People's Choice Award and choose their favourite portrait entered in the Warrnibald.
Warrnambool Art Gallery director Aaron Bradbrook said the Warrnibald exhibition was always popular with the community and the calibre of entries remained high.
He said there had been a steady stream of people attending with between 200 to 250 at the gallery each day.
"We had a great turn out on opening night," he said.
"There's probably been a little bit more due to the school holidays."
Mr Bradbrook said the Junior Warrnibald had also been popular with 1000 frames sent home for children to make portraits of.
Shari Nye was named runner-up for her painting of Annette Curtis.
Voting for the Archibool People's Choice Award will run until Saturday, July 15 with the winner announced on Sunday, July 16 at 2pm.
