Man tells court in bail application: 'This drug has ruined me'

A man who told a Portland court his drug addiction had ruined his life has been denied bail.
The 32-year-old man, who for legal reasons cannot be named, made an in person bail application on Tuesday.
Police prosecutor James French said on Monday the man's mother and step father noticed transactions on their credit card which they hadn't approved.
It was alleged the man went to Macy's Bistro in Warrnambool on four occasions and purchased alcohol.
It was alleged the man used photos of the front and back of the credit card and asked the attendant to key in the credit card information manually.
Police alleged the man was seen on CCTV making the purchases.
The man was arrested on Monday and stated he had spoken to his mother which was a breach of an intervention order.
The court heard on June 28 the man was charged with possessing a drug of dependence, had nine pages of criminal priors and was serving two community correction orders.
The man said he unfortunately had a drug habit but he was booked in to attend detox at St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne on Tuesday and then booked in for three months of residential rehab at Odyssey House.
He said the detox booking had been made months ago and he had been on a waiting list.
He said he had a huge drug habit which had ruined his life.
"If I get bail I will go straight to Melbourne," he said.
"This drug has ruined me. It is ruining me further and further.
"I know I need to get off it. I'm embarrassed by it. I want to get this help."
Senior Constable French said it was serious offending and it had been a breach of trust for the man's parents.
He said the family violence included economic abuse and there were no conditions which could be put in place that hadn't been already through other court orders.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said it was a difficult bail application and he didn't believe he had all the necessary material.
He said there was no information before the court to assist with the man's evidence that he had a place in detox and residential rehab.
He said it seemed the alleged offending was increasing not diminishing and he denied bail
He noted the man was taking prescription medication, withdrawing from a drug of dependence and mental health issues. The man will appear in court on July 27.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.