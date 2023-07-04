The Standard
Opposition spokesperson visits south-west to discuss childcare

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 4 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:25pm
Opposition spokesperson for early childhood education Angie Bell visited Warrnambool and Portland on Tuesday to discuss challenges families are facing around childcare and early education places.
A lack of childcare places combined with cost of living pressures is taking a "huge toll" on families with parents unable to work reduced to tears.

