Warrnambool train overcrowded, many forced to stand the whole trip

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
The train trip to Warrnambool was overfull at the weekend, upsetting passengers.
Passengers had to stand or sit on the floor for almost the entire trip from Melbourne on an overcrowded Warrnambool train at the weekend with the service labelled "third world".

