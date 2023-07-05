The Standard
Highly productive livestock and grazing operation | On the Land

July 6 2023 - 9:00am
  • 729 Warrumyea Road, Panmure
  • 63.49 ha
  • For sale via EOI, closing July 12
  • Agency: Gleeson Real Estate
  • Agent: Jeremy Gleeson, 0431 767 855

Expressions of interest are being sought for the sale of 'Peregrine Lakes', 729 Warrumyea Road, Panmure, which boasts 156.89 acres of grazing land, and includes three lakes and two dams, located 20 minutes north-east of Warrnambool.

Local News

