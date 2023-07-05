Highly productive livestock and grazing operation | On the Land

Expressions of interest are being sought for the sale of 'Peregrine Lakes', 729 Warrumyea Road, Panmure, which boasts 156.89 acres of grazing land, and includes three lakes and two dams, located 20 minutes north-east of Warrnambool.
The unique feature of this property is that it has both significant agricultural and natural values. The land is highly productive and set-up for livestock and grazing.
Currently, this property has been utilised for running cattle and could also be ideal as a dairy out paddock. The lakes have been stocked with Yellowbelly Perch and turtles, the property has native shelterbelts throughout that attract birdlife, including the farms resident Peregrine Falcon.
The property's three lakes offer a very secure water supply for livestock, which is invaluable in a changing and potentially drying climate. Historical aerial photographs of Panmure indicate in previous dry years, the three lakes on the property still contained water, where other nearby water bodies had dried out.
The property features eight paddocks with new internal fencing and gates, gravity feed troughs, steel stockyards, and a pump from ground water to tank.
