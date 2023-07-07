Whales and activities aplenty in the 'bool Advertising Feature

Whales can be viewed in Warrnambool from specially constructed platforms in sand dunes or from the beach. Picture Visit Victoria.

Winter is a great time to visit Warrnambool because there's plenty to see and do - here are some ideas...



Whale watching

Almost every year between June and September, the giants of the deep journey from the Antarctic for their annual babymoon, breeding, birthing and raising their calves in Warrnambool's backyard.

The Whale Trail through Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Portland, also known as the 'whale corridor', is one of the only places in the world where whales breed within 100 metres of the shore.

Logans Beach Whale Nursery in Warrnambool, is one of the only places in the world where you can watch Southern Right mothers and calves frolic just 200m from the shore.

Hopkins Falls

The largest and most picturesque falls on the Hopkins River, Hopkins Falls are set against lush dairy country.

The falls are among Victoria's widest at an impressive 90 metres with excellent views to be had at either the viewing platform or at the foot of the falls.

Best viewed in winter or after heavy rainfall, the falls are not without their charms in the warmer months.

Flagstaff Hill

Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village is a maritime village and museum, which is the best way to understand the history of the Shipwreck Coast.

Flagstaff Hill is the holder of Victoria's largest maritime and shipwreck collection. The village is set on 10 acres and boasts more than 40 buildings, and is brought to life by the volunteer characters in costume.

Deep Blue Hot Springs is a great way to recharge the body, mind and spirit. Picture visitgreatoceanroad.org.au.

Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve

The ideal place for visitors to experience the Australian bush, enjoy magnificent scenery and landscapes. Get up close and personal with some of the country's most iconic native birds and animals.

Tower Hill also holds many culturally significant artefacts of the traditional owners. Join a tour to learn more about Aboriginal culture, bush tucker or even how to throw a boomerang.

Deep Blue Hot Springs Sanctuary

Harnessing the natural geothermal waters gathered from deep within the earth, the Deep Blue Hot Springs is a bathing sanctuary.

Deep Blue Hot Springs now offers five sessions, daytime (7.30am-9.30am, 10am - 12pm, 1pm-3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm) and a twilight session (6pm to 9pm).



They are located on Worm Bay Road in Warrnambool. For more information, visit thedeepblue.com.au.