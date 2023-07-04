The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Former Port Fairy captain Alex Jennings returns as assistant coach

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 4 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former captain and star all-rounder Alex Jennings has returned to Port Fairy. File picture
Former captain and star all-rounder Alex Jennings has returned to Port Fairy. File picture

Port Fairy is mounting a serious charge for next year's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association premiership, with a former club captain joining a host of inclusions at the Pirates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.