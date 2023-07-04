After almost two decades, Warrnambool City Council is bowing out of its involvement in the gymnastics centre - handing it over to the club for just $1.
While the Springers club will pay the peppercorn fee, in exchange the council will pay the lease, electricity and rates for the next 12 months to help it get on its feet.
The move to hand over the running of the centre has been welcomed by both councillors and the club who say the move will help grow the sport.
The change won the unanimous backing of council on Monday night and will see the deal come into effect on January 1 next year.
Warrnambool Springers club president Shelley Mutton said the change would make it easier for the sport to grow in the region. "It's exciting," she said.
The committee is in the process of contracting a new service provider that will be in charge of running the programs.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the council got involved in gymnastics when the YMCA's involvement ceased in 2004.
He said the council had ensured the continued operation of the gymnastics program and it was time it now operated itself with many preferring the council was less involved.
"It makes perfect sense that we bow out," he said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said it was a common sense solution.
"It is not council's core business to own, operate and manage a gymnastics service," she said.
Transferring the operation to a group of people who were passionate and suitably skilled, she said, sounded like a good idea.
Under the agreement, all the equipment would also become the property of the club.
Cr Paspaliaris said paying the lease, electricity and rates for one year to help the club establish itself was a "decent gesture" from council.
Those costs could add up to about $25,000 over 12 months.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said it was a logical process.
"They're ready to take over the running of it," Cr Arnott said.
"Council are being generous helping them out for the first 12 months."
Cr Vicki Jellie said it was a great opportunity for the club to grow its own business.
Cr Ben Blain said the council had supported gymnastics for 19 years and he looked forward to see it go from strength-to-strength in the future.
The change would impact two permanent and eight casual employees.
The council's budget shows the gymnastics centre brings in about $233,000 a year and its expenses are about $247,000.
