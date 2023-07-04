The Standard
Warrnambool councils hands over gymnastics to Springers in $1 deal

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
Lily Crawford mid-air at Warrnambool Gymnastics Centre which is being handed back to the club after being operated by the council for 19 years. File photo
Lily Crawford mid-air at Warrnambool Gymnastics Centre which is being handed back to the club after being operated by the council for 19 years. File photo

After almost two decades, Warrnambool City Council is bowing out of its involvement in the gymnastics centre - handing it over to the club for just $1.

