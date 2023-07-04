The Standard
Under the Auld Pump: Warrnambool-born Gerard Daffy on his health struggles, sporting journey in racing industry

By Tim Auld
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 12:30pm
Gerard Daffy, pictured with his wife Linda, had a pacemaker inserted before overcoming a serious bout of COVID-19 in recent years. Picture supplied
WELL-KNOWN racing personality Gerard Daffy has endured health battles in recent years. He shares his story with TIM AULD in Under the Auld Pump.

