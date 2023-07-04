I was on two drips - one with antibiotics in it and the other had fluids. I came home from hospital in April 2022 but I was not right. I still had COVID in my lungs. I went back to see my doctor and ended up seeing a new younger doctor. He ran new and extensive tests on my heart, lungs and brain. He said my heart was the problem. He booked me in to see a heart specialist in October 2022.

