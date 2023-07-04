WELL-KNOWN racing personality Gerard Daffy has endured health battles in recent years. He shares his story with TIM AULD in Under the Auld Pump.
AT A GLANCE
Born: Warrnambool on July 2, 1957.
Wife: Linda. Children: Lee, Chris, Michael and Tania.
Parents: Margaret and Jack. Siblings: Peter, Bernard, Theresa, Michael, Paul, Catherine, Loretto, Elizabeth.
Education: St Joseph's Primary School Warrnambool before going to Christian Brothers College Warrnambool.
Sporting highlight: Would think when Sydney Swans defeated West Coast to win the 2005 premiership or being at the 2002 Melbourne Cup when Damien Oliver won on Media Puzzle.
How are things going? I note your birthday was on Sunday (July 2). Was there many celebrations?
It was a very quiet birthday. My days of being out there till the early hours of the morning are well and truly behind me. I'm more interested in my health after having a horrid time with it.
Do you wish to talk about that horrid time regarding your health?
It was about 18 months ago and I was getting dizzy spells. I went to Google and thought I was suffering with vertigo. I was home one weekend and I dropped a cup of water and blacked out.
My wife Linda was there and after I came to following a few seconds I was not too bad. I ended up going to the doctors and they ran tests and said I needed a pacemaker. It was March 2022 and I was told my heart is not in the best of shape.
They put a pacemaker in and I seemed all right but after being back home for a day I was really crook. I went back to the hospital and said I had a bad case of COVID.
I had trouble breathing and was placed in an isolation ward at the Gold Coast Private Hospital. I was not allowed visitors. I was borderline to go on a ventilator. I'll never forget the time I spent in the isolation ward as sadly two people passed away.
Gerard, could you eat anything while you were in the isolation ward?
I was on two drips - one with antibiotics in it and the other had fluids. I came home from hospital in April 2022 but I was not right. I still had COVID in my lungs. I went back to see my doctor and ended up seeing a new younger doctor. He ran new and extensive tests on my heart, lungs and brain. He said my heart was the problem. He booked me in to see a heart specialist in October 2022.
There was talk I needed a new heart. It was a very scary time when they said I had to have open heart surgery but I was extremely sick. I had been working for the TAB with the media team and they were great. They just told me to have time off as I needed to get right.
When were you supposed to have the open heart surgery?
It was a week before the Melbourne Cup last year. The day before the Melbourne Cup they said they couldn't perform the operation. I went back home for a few days but I was struggling to breathe. I could only talk for a minute before I was out of breath. The doctors said I should get a new defibrillator type of pacemaker which has wires down both sides of my heart. They inserted it just above my chest. It's half the size of a cigarette packet.
I went back home but had started losing interest in things because I was so sick. I was struggling to talk because of having no breath and I was on strong medication. I saw three cardiologists and they said I would not stand up to major heart surgery.
They played around with my medication and sent me home. I was getting ECGs done every fortnight and out of the blue I started showing a bit of improvement. I was not having dizzy spells and my voice and breathing were getting a bit stronger. The doctors were amazed my health was improving little bits at a time and it's continued to improve after having the defibrillator pacemaker inserted but it took time to get it going. I'm feeling a lot better now.
What medication are you on now?
I'm only allowed to have 1.5 litres of fluid a day. It's not much fluid but the doctors are worried if I have more, the fluid will gather around my heart. I take seven tablets in the morning and four each night. I've been very lucky because I had great family and medical support.
I'm back at work with the TAB doing betting updates for various radio and television programs around Australia. My two biggest regrets about my health battles were I missed the funeral of my great mate of more than 50 years, Damian Gleeson, in Warrnambool in March 2022. I also missed the 90th birthday celebrations for my dad Jack in Warrnambool.
Gerard, you've been heavily involved with bookmaking and sports betting for many years. Where did your career begin?
I didn't like going to school at Warrnambool's CBC and I found out I had limited sporting ability but I loved watching sport. The only thing I liked doing at school was maths. I realised I could learn more at the racetrack or greyhound track than I could at school.
I got my first job working for Barry Dalton as his bookmaker's clerk. I just loved being involved in the betting side of things. I used to follow the Warrnambool greyhound dog form very closely back in that era. I was only 16 years old and would go to every trial up at the old Warrnambool Botanic Park track. My dad Jack was the president of the greyhound club for a few years.
I left Warrnambool when I was 25 in 1982 to work as a bookmaker's clerk on the races in Melbourne. I would work on 10 meetings a week before I went and worked for Centrebet at Alice Springs in February 1993. Centrebet was taken over a few times and in late 2004 I moved on. I then joined Queensland TAB in 2011 as their media person. TAB took over three years ago and I've worked with them ever since.
What advice do you have for us going forward?
Keep on getting health check-ups especially on your heart. I never had a chest pain in my life when my problems arose so I advise everyone over 40 to get their heart checked out yearly.
