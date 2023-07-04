UPDATE, Wednesday, 9.28am:
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said at 7.18am Tuesday FRV was called to a fire at Cleanaway in Warrnambool's Koroit Street.
"FRV crews arrived on scene at 7.25am to find a large industrial bin containing six to seven tonnes of rubbish fully involved with flames," she said.
"FRV crews worked to extinguish the fire and called it under control at 7.33am.
"The cause of the fire was not suspicious."
On Tuesday: Warrnambool-based Fire Rescue Victoria officers attended a fire on Tuesday morning at the Cleanaway waste site off Koroit Street.
The alarm was raised at 7.19am and two fire units attended what was initially described as a bin fire in a shed.
About a dozen firefighters attended the scene.
By 7.34am it was declared under control on the emergency.vic website.
More to come.
