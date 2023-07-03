UPDATE, Tuesday, 9.50am:
A Warrnambool man charged by police with more than 20 criminal offences has been refused bail.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie decided on Tuesday morning to remand Warrnambool's Samm Hendserson, 31, of no fixed address in custody until AUgust 14.
A part-heard bail application was resumed just after 9.30am Tuesday in the Portland Magistrates Court.
Mr Henderson appeared via a video link with the Warrnambool police station cells.
He had been charged with more than 20 offences, involving burglaries and thefts and about 10 charges of using a stolen bank card to make tap-and-go transactions.
Mr Guthrie said police opposed bail claiming Mr Henderson was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend while taking drugs.
Mr Henderson's mother told the court on Monday afternoon she could provide accommodation, was able to determine if her son was using drugs, she had been in regular contact with him and could assist with her son to seek treatment and attend a doctor's appointments.
Mr Guthrie said there was some uncertainty about if Mr Henderson had or could obtain employment, which did not appear to be the case, and that went towards his credibility.
The magistrate found that he could not be satisfied that a combination of bail conditions would reduce the chances of Mr Henderson offending to an acceptable level.
He said that the nature of Mr Henderson's alleged offending and the safety and welfare of the community were all concerns.
Mr Henderson was remanded in custody until August 14, when he will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
Earlier: Two Warrnambool men accused of involvement in six burglaries and thefts in the city during the past fortnight have been remanded in custody.
Christopher Davis, also known as Atkinson, 34, did not apply for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
He was remanded in custody until July 24 when it's expected he will apply for bail.
Custody management issues include that Mr Davis could be withdrawing from methamphetamine use and he needs to be assessed by a custody nurse.
Samm Henderson, 31, of no fixed address, did apply for bail, but that hearing was adjourned part-heard until 9.30am Tuesday.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said the main issue was Mr Henderson's offending.
"You're a risk," he told Mr Henderson.
"I think you're an unacceptable risk. It's troubling to me."
The magistrate said he would make a decision on bail from the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
Police claim it is a strong prosecution case, safety of the community is the primary concern and there had been five private premises burgled and one shop.
Mr Henderson's custody management issues were noted as being his mental health, depression and that he was withdrawing from methamphetamine use.
Warrnambool police's Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity told the court there were six incidents, mainly involving burglaries and thefts.
There was allegedly a burglary committed at a Jamieson Street address on Sunday, June 25, where offenders entered a property and broke into a locked garage.
A bright orange mountain bike valued at $500 was stolen
A Beyond Bank card was also stolen in a burglary at a Tait Crescent home which was allegedly handed over to Mr Henderson by Mr Atkinson.
It's alleged Mr Henderson used the card 11 times in tap-and-go transactions, mostly for cigarettes at service stations and supermarkets where he was seen on security camera footage.
Those transactions amounted to $627.
It's alleged Mr Henderson went to the BP One Stop shop on Thursday last week where he walked around the store, collecting food items, which he put in his jacket, before walking out without paying.
On Saturday Mr Henderson was seen arriving at a McPherson Crescent home in Warrnambool on the bright orange mountain bike.
He went to the mailbox which he forced open before going through the mail.
Police allege Mr Henderson could be seen on CCTV footage going up the side of the house where he was depicted grabbing a security camera and tearing it off the house.
The camera is worth $500.
Detective Senior Constable Verity said Mr Henderson's clothing, tattoos and full face could be seen on footage.
"He was wearing the same clothing when he was arrested," he said.
There was also an alleged break-in at a neighbouring McPherson Crescent home when access was gained to an outdoor entertainment area.
The court heard Mr Henderson was seen on CCTV looking for items to steal.
He was spotted and started crawling around before allegedly stealing RM Williams boots, two pairs of sneakers, a remote control and six stubbies of beer.
There was a burglary and theft at a William Street home under renovation overnight Saturday, which police claim was committed by Mr Henderson and Mr Atkinson.
The court heard they stole a carpet cleaner, a modem and a mirror.
The two men and a woman were seen passing a service station carrying items about 8am Sunday on security camera footage.
The two men were arrested at a Raglan Parade address on Sunday.
During an interview with police, Mr Henderson made partial admissions, saying he was given the bike by Mr Atkinson, who gave him permission to use it and to use the bank card to buy gift cards.
When asked by police about Mr Atkinson, Mr Henderson said his co-accused "was a complete crackhead".
Mr Henderson admitted it was him depicted on security camera footage, but added he was trying to put mail into the mail box at McPherson Crescent, he found the security camera in a paddock and he had agreed with a shop owner to return and pay for goods he took.
Detective Senior Constable Verity opposed bail saying Mr Henderson was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend, that he had split up with his wife after a fight and had gone on an ice bender.
He said the accused told police he "did stupid stuff on ice" and he had 10 pages of priors for serious offending, including robbery and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm.
"We believe he has a spiralling drug habit. There's not a shadow of a doubt he will re-offend if released on bail," he said.
A lawyer said her client could stay with his mother at Dennington, Mr Henderson was vulnerable to poor influences and had been assessed as suitable for the court integrated services program.
