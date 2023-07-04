The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Vic Country drops second AFL under 16 national championships match

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eagles' Charlie McKinnon gets a kick away for Vic Country against South Australia on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. Picture by Getty Images
North Warrnambool Eagles' Charlie McKinnon gets a kick away for Vic Country against South Australia on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. Picture by Getty Images

A Vic Country team featuring three Hampden league footballers is eager to respond after a disappointing performance in its second national championships match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.