A Vic Country team featuring three Hampden league footballers is eager to respond after a disappointing performance in its second national championships match.
Charlie McKinnon (North Warrnambool Eagles), Sam Niklaus (Warrnambool) and Archie Taylor (Cobden) played in the 12.12 (84) to 1.5 (11) defeat to South Australia at Gold Coast's Heritage Bank Stadium on Tuesday.
Vic Country coach David Loader said players would undergo recovery sessions, have team meetings, enjoy an afternoon off and have training and individual analysis before meeting Western Australia at Southport in their final game on Friday.
Loader, who coaches Coates Talent League side GWV Rebels, said the humbling defeat to South Australia in wet conditions was full of lessons for his players.
"It was one of those games where what could go wrong did go wrong including injuries to players," he told The Standard.
"It is now a bit of a balancing act to give the playing group some time to sit back and get their heads around our performance and then it will be 'righto, let's put that behind us and move forward'.
"We are still looking forward to Friday, it just wasn't our day today.
"It was very tricky conditions and South Australia beat us up in contested ball and were too good for us."
McKinnon - a promising key position player - started the match in defence before he was switched into attack in the second half where he had chances to hit the scoreboard.
Loader said McKinnon, who can also play in the ruck, was in line to start forward in Vic Country's final game but match-ups would play a part in where he played.
"It was to get a different look as we go forward," he said of playing the emerging Eagle in attack.
Vic Country has a 1-1 win-loss record at the carnival after it defeated Vic Metro by three points in their first match in June.
