TWO Warrnambool and District Cricket Association umpires expect to see more local wicket-keepers try the dismissal which has caused a ruckus at the Ashes in the United Kingdom.
Ashley Jennings and Gordon McLeod believe the controversial decision to send English batsman Jonny Bairstow packing on the final day of the second Test at Lord's was correct under the laws of the game.
Australian glovesman Alex Carey pounced when Bairstow walked out of his crease, knocking the bails off and causing mayhem and confusion at the home of cricket as people in certain quarters questioned whether it was within the spirit of the game.
Jennings - the WDCA umpires chairperson - said he would have no qualms calling out if a district player found themselves in similar circumstances.
"At the time I thought 'that's out'," he said. "My finger went up in the lounge room as soon as I saw it."
Jennings, who stressed the importance of umpires doing refreshers on the laws, said it was the right decision and "was not unfair".
"It is well within the rules and to quote cricket law 20.1.2 'the ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play'," he said.
"If either party still considers the ball is live then it remains live at the determination of the umpire.
"On the flip-side, once the ball is in the wicket-keeper's gloves the batters can run anyway. The fact the ball is in the keeper's gloves doesn't mean the ball is automatically dead either."
Jennings said he'd seen the tactic tried in the WDCA and expected to see it happen more in the 2023-24 summer off the back of Carey's success.
"What I have seen in the women's cricket, I think it was a game at Geelong, the batter run a couple of runs once the ball got to the keeper," he said.
"The keeper thought the game was over, threw the ball in the air and the batter ran and won the game."
McLeod, who is the WDCA chairperson, echoed Jennings' thoughts.
"The rule is there and in my view they interpreted it correctly," he said.
"If you walk out of your crease and 'over' is not called, you put yourself at risk.
"That is why the umpire calls over because when the umpire calls over that ball becomes dead.
"If the keeper took action immediately and threw the ball at the stumps and that ball is still in play."
McLeod expects more players to try it next season too as it's "following the rules and taking advantage of them".
