The relocation of Terang College's P-4 students to the senior campus is likely to leave the town's history and memorabilia items without a place to be housed.
The P-4 students at Terang College are set to move to the Strong Street campus in term three while no date has been set for Hampden Specialist School to transfer.
Terang and District Historical Society president Bob McIntosh said the group could be left without a home after using a section of the school for almost 30 years.
Mr McIntosh said the group was interested in moving to a bigger space on the campus to house the region's artefacts, which included newspapers dating back more than 100 years, photographs and books.
"This building is going to deteriorate unless we get people in it," he said.
The historical society, along with the Terang Progress Association, is advocating for the school site to become a hub for community groups.
Mr McIntosh, his wife Margaret and the progress association's president Ken McSween met with Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell, who will raise the issue in parliament.
"The education department needs to give them direction and I'll make appropriate representation to the minister and will help them with moving across," Ms Britnell said.
They discussed how to grow the township.
"They are looking for some assistance from me because they were told in six months when the P-4 leaves (the specialist school) they won't have a home," Ms Britnell said.
"They've got quite a lot of memorabilia and historical stuff and they're very worried they won't have anywhere to go. They've been looking for a while and believe there is nothing else in Terang."
Mr McSween said the community didn't want to lose the facility.
"Numerous people are willing to get involved with using it if we could retain it, but our main focus at the moment is to make sure the historical society has a home."
The Victorian Department of Education was contacted for comment.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.