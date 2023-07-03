One of Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative's longest serving staff members has been honoured for her dedication to the community.
Aunty Bev Harrison received the female Aboriginal elder of the year award at a NAIDOC Week opening ceremony at Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative's Harris Street Reserve community building on Monday.
Aunty Bev has transported patients to clinics, hospital appointments and chemists for the cooperative's health service for nearly 25 years.
Aunty Bev said she was "really emotional" about the recognition.
"It was an honour just to be nominated, even if I didn't win, because you know you're appreciated," she said.
Aunty Bev said it was "amazing and awesome" to see elders honoured through the NAIDOC Week theme 'For Our Elders'.
"I love NAIDOC Week because it's a time for us to celebrate our culture," she said.
"My biggest achievement I've done is work for the co-op," she said. "Celebrating my 20 years (with the service in 2018) was a big achievement."
Another winner was Shylee Corrigan, who said she was surprised to win the female Aboriginal youth category.
The Yirendali, Ngawun and Mbara woman from north-west Queensland has lived in Warrnambool for about seven years.
She has worked with the cooperative for five years as a cultural support adviser, creating plans for children under the organisation's care.
The winners of the annual awards included Jaawan Young in the male youth category, Dominique Rogers and Taylem Wason were the female and male community members of the year. Uncle Lenny Clarke was named male elder of the year.
Performing at events like NAIDOC Week has given 14-year-old Gunditjmara boy Dakoda Chatfield the opportunity to learn more about his culture.
"I didn't know that much but since I've joined I've probably learnt a lot more," he said after performing in Monday's activities.
He is a senior dance group member of the Kirrae Health Service's Koko Blokes program for boys aged seven to 17, which aims to prevent youth from coming into contact with the criminal justice system.
The city's NAIDOC Week celebrations kicked off with the Warrnambool Blak Market at Salt Cafe Restaurant Wine on Sunday, which showcased First Nation artists, creators and makers.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
