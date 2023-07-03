Unoccupied home entered at Cape Bridgewater

A burglary has been committed at an unoccupied house at Cape Bridgewater.
Detective Senior Constable Kyra McKinnis, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the break-in happened during the past week.
Entry was forced through a door to the home on Bridgewater Lakes Road.
The offender searched through the home, but it is not known at this stage if anything was taken.
"The home was ransacked. At this time it has not been determined if anything has been stolen," she said.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw anything in that area to contact the Portland police station or Crime Stoppers on 19800 333 000."
