A long-running football netball league will offer both senior and junior football competitions for the first time in 2024.
South West District Football Netball League president Darren Jacobson said the decision to have the Greater South West Junior Football League come under its banner was a "win-win" situation for both players and volunteers.
The league will run senior, reserves, under 17, under 14 and under 11 football grades, while its netball program will include A grade, A reserve, B grade, C grade, 17 and under, 15 and under, 13 and under and informal 11 and under competitions.
All games will run on Saturdays.
The GSWJFL, which began in 2020, was initiated out of a 2019 AFL Western District junior review which recommended the merging of the Hamilton Junior Football League and Portland Junior Football League.
The Portland Tigers Junior Football Club will remain in the new structure, with the option also open to the Hamilton Kangaroos Junior Football Club.
Jacobson said it was a mutual agreement to have the junior football league amalgamate with the South West District league after discussions started mid-season.
"A lot of our south west clubs had juniors in the junior league," he said. "All our foundation clubs voted for it. As a league we never had the (junior football), now we have, it just completes our league."
GSWJFL president Jason Sealey said it was "a logical" step to merge the two leagues.
"There is a lot of duplication," he said. "We're currently running all our own administration, our own draw to run the competition, which is pretty much mirrored along the lines of the senior competition.
"It will make a lot less work for all the volunteers... and certainly promotes that whole club culture which I think was missing with the separate competitions."
Sealey said the move would shore up player pathways from junior to senior football in the region.
"From that Auskick to transition into community football and competitive sport, there is a clear pathway there... it flows onto the senior and reserve grade football after that," he said.
He said junior participation levels were steadily improving after taking a hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and believed clubs would strengthen their junior ranks as a result of the move.
Only two clubs don't have the full set of junior teams, with Heywood without under 17s and Branxholme-Wallacedale only running an under 14 side this season.
"Given a full off-season and pre-season to promote that they have teams, they're quietly confident they will have a full list of sides for next season," Sealey said.
He highlighted the strength of Cavendish and Coleraine's junior programs in having an impact on senior competitiveness.
Sealey said logistics were still be determined and subject to the SWDFNL's constitution but confirmed all current administrators within the junior league were prepared to remain on board to help run the competition next season.
AFL Western District region manager Jason Muldoon congratulated the leagues for their "strategic approach to bringing this exciting opportunity to reality".
"The GSWJFL has been a great vehicle to transition young players from NAB Auskick into community football. With increased workloads on volunteers at both league and club level, this amalgamation will look to streamline the work of all volunteers in the SWDFNL," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
