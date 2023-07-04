The Standard
Cape Nelson lighthouse near Portland undergoes $2.1m restoration

By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 5 2023 - 7:54am, first published 7:30am
Rob Hunt at the Cape Nelson lighthouse near Portland which is getting a $2m refurbishment. Picture by Sean McKenna
Portland's Cape Nelson Lighthouse, which is undergoing a $2.1 million facelift, is only weeks away from reopening to the public.

