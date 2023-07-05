More than 80 social housing homes in Warrnambool are at various levels of construction, the state government has revealed.
The state government committed at least $25 million to the city as part of the Big Build.
However, the spokeswoman said that amount had been exceeded.
"The Big Housing Build is investing an unprecedented $1.25 billion across regional Victoria to create modern, accessible, energy efficient homes for people who need these most," the spokeswoman said.
"This includes a minimum investment guarantee of $25 million for the Warrnambool local government area, which has already been exceeded.
"Across Warrnambool, $40 million has been invested under the Big Housing Build and other social housing programs, with 19 new homes completed and construction of another 86 homes under way."
Among these are 46 brand new units being built by the Salvation Army.
The state government does not reveal the location of new social housing homes being built.
The spokeswoman said Homes Victoria would continue to work with councils across Victoria to deliver new social and affordable homes that meet local community needs.
The revelation comes after it was revealed last week Warrnambool City Council has met with the state government "multiple times" to push for inclusion in a major affordable rental scheme rolling out through the Victorian Big Housing Build program.
The first properties in the Homes Victoria affordable housing program started coming online in January 2023. The program aims to bring 2400 new rental properties on the market across the state over the next four years at prices low and middle income earners can afford.
The government has guaranteed at least 500 of the properties would be in regional Victoria, with Bendigo, Ballarat and Geelong locked in for inclusion, but the south-west has so far been a notable omission.
A government spokesperson said only a fraction of the locations had been determined and cities like Warrnambool could still be added to the list, but presenting a case for inclusion had been crucial for the other regional cities.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the council had met with the government on several occasions to discuss the lack of affordable housing in the city.
"The last meeting was held on March 1, where the affordable rental scheme was discussed and council advocated for the raise in eligibility income thresholds so that regional areas could attract more essential workers who would fall within the low income bracket," Cr Arnott said.
"At this stage council is unaware of whether Homes Victoria has already allocated funding for the construction of the 2400 homes.
"Council has rigorously advocated that Warrnambool needs to be in the mix for any future allocations," Cr Arnott said.
