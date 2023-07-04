Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora is without a permanent office more than six months after she was elected to state parliament.
Ms Ermacora secured the number one spot on Labor's upper house ticket for last year's state election on November 26.
But a suitable electorate office is yet to be found for her in the south-west.
And when she finally finds a permanent home it will be the first Labor Party office in the city since 1955, she said.
"The process is led by the department of parliamentary services and all Victorian electorate offices have to meet disability access standards and a whole range of other requirements," Ms Ermacora told The Standard.
"They have been looking in Warrnambool since I've been elected."
Ms Ermacora said parliament representatives had made multiple visits to Warrnambool but there had been no decision on a location yet. She said they were reviewing different places all the time and assessing the suitability of various locations.
"The process is under way but I must admit that I'm frustrated because my team and I are located in a temporary arrangement with no public access," she said.
However, Ms Ermacora said not having an office had not stopped her interacting with people across the electorate.
"But it would be fantastic for my team and for the community to be able to have a nice central location to come and access my office to make enquiries," she said. "It's a waiting game unfortunately."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
