Concerns about the proposed offshore wind farm zone between Portland and Warrnambool have been raised.
Considered Renewables Portland spokeswoman Ashlee Ludeman said the group was concerned that the proposed offshore wind infrastructure above would have negative environmental, economic and social impacts.
The group is concerned about Southern Right Whale migration and the impacts to tourism.
"Both offshore wind farm proposals occur in Southern Right Whale habitat," Ms Ludeman said.
"The bay in front of Portland is identified as an emerging coastal aggregation area with historic high use and evidence of current use.
"The Spinifex proposal is planned in front of Portland in this identified Southern Right Whale zone.
"Furthermore, Point Danger in Portland is home to Australia's only mainland gannet colony."
Ms Ludeman said the group was aware that Portland was an industrial town.
"However, the Portland area has a rich natural coastal environment, which is important to the local community and visitors," she said.
"The proposed offshore wind farms create a tipping point of cumulative social impact, due to the existing onshore wind farm developments and industrialisation to the town.
"In our industrial town, a natural visual refuge is essential.
"The Spinifex wind farm proposal would create an 'enclosing' amenity impact.
"For many, the ocean is significant to what makes Portland home."
Ms Ludeman said community members understood the need for renewable energy.
"We ask for a considered and fair approach to these proposals and for community concerns to be raised before infrastructure development," she said.
"We are concerned that the 'fast-tracking' of these developments will not provide enough time for genuine community engagement and consideration of impacts.
"It risks a number of adverse unintended consequences to the very values that climate action is trying to protect.
"If offshore wind farm development must go ahead and there is adequate environmental protection in place, we think that it could at least occur in the areas where there are existing and proposed onshore wind farms, instead of inundating the south-west coastline and communities with offshore wind turbines."
Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Change Chris Bowen officially launched the zone during a visit to Portland earlier this month.
When asked about the impact on marine life, he said it would be carefully managed.
"Around the world, offshore wind coexists with marine life."
The zone could generate up to 14 gigawatts of renewable power and potentially power 8.4 million homes.
It would create up to 6000 jobs.
Mr Bowen said the first turbine of the new 5100 square-kilometre wind zone 10 kilometres offshore probably wouldn't be installed until at least 2030.
It's believed up to 1000 wind turbines would need to be built to achieve the 14 gigawatts, based on current technology.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.