Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer to zero in on scoring, defence after tough losses

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 3 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:15pm
Amy Wormald had back-to-back double-doubles on the weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer labelled his side's two successive losses a reality check but believes players will come back "bigger and better".

