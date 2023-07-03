Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer labelled his side's two successive losses a reality check but believes players will come back "bigger and better".
The reigning Big V basketball division one champions' nine-game winning streak came to an abrupt end on Saturday night with bottom-side Warrandyte earning a prized scalp before top-five team Craigieburn outplayed the Mermaids on Sunday.
The Mermaids had lost just two games before the weekend - both against top side Bellarine in the opening three rounds - but had only played two games in the past five weeks, such was their fixture.
Line-up changes were a secondary challenge for the Mermaids with five of their best 12 returning for the road games as they looked to build the chemistry in time for finals at the end of the month.
The competitive Primmer said the losses would provide the side direction for its final three regular season games.
"You think you're travelling along beautifully and the week before you travel to Mildura, possibly one of the best wins you've seen," he said. "I hate losing, absolutely despise it, but I know you do adjust and you can learn from losses.
"Teams have to lick their wounds and get back onto the court and do the hard work and that's no doubt what we'll do."
Warrandyte, who were buoyed with the recent addition of import and former division one college player Asia Strong, out-rebounded the Mermaids 60-47. The Mermaids' field goal percentage was down 12.55 percentage points from their previous round win against Mildura.
"Their size was just huge so it was a little bit of a wake-up call for some of the girls," Primmer said.
The Mermaids almost stole the win, outscoring the Venom 26-12 in the final term, with Primmer hoping the effort would carry into Sunday's game.
While defence - typically the Mermaids' strength - was "sub-standard" in both games, according to Primmer, another poor scoring performance was their biggest downfall factor against the Eagles.
"It was simply down to how they shot the ball, and that happens in basketball," he said.
The side's shooting percentage and defence will be the focus at training this week.
The losses have thrown the race for finals up in the air, and while the Mermaids are guaranteed to feature, they can't drop below sixth-placed Altona, it puts other teams in the race to vie for a top-five spot. A win against Warrnambool was a must for Craigieburn to stay in the five, but jumped to third as other results fell its way.
"It just opens up everything for everyone," Primmer said.
The return of injured point guard Mia Mills would be a big boost to the Mermaids line-up, though Primmer said they wouldn't rush Mills, who turns 17 today. He said they would wait until her knee received the green-light from physios.
The Mermaids' play Melbourne University away on Saturday night.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
