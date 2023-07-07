Interest in Portland property 'unprecedented', says agent

Interest in Portland property over the past two years has been "unprecedented", according to a long-term real estate agent.
A1 Real Estate agent Boyd Falconer said there had been a large number of people exiting Melbourne and looking for property in Portland.
He said he believed demand would increase in the coming years as proposed energy projects get off the ground.
"From my perspective there has been unprecedented interest in Portland in the past two years," Mr Falconer said.
"For a long while, Portland has been undiscovered."
Mr Falconer said the city's fishing, beach and facilities made it an attractive place for people to live.
"I believe people are realising Portland has a lot to offer," he said.
Mr Falconer said properties in the $400,000 range were most sought after.
He said there interest in higher-end properties had slowed due to Australia's changing economy.
Mr Falconer said there were some investors who were selling their properties, but new buyers were entering the market.
He said properties in higher price ranges were being sought by investors because of the higher rental return.
Mr Falconer said he believed the city's median price had increased in the past two years due to the high demand.
He said he believed the state and federal governments would need to invest in housing to meet demand when proposed energy projects kick off.
CoreLogic revealed on Monday the median price for homes in Glenelg Shire had decreased by 3.7 per cent to $384,271 in the past 12 months.
Despite the decrease, this put the region in the top five performing areas in regional Victoria for the past year.
Glenelg Shire's growth was the fourth highest in regional Victoria behind the Grampians, Mildura and Wellington.
Warrnambool ranked 7th, with the median price declining 4.8 per cent to $603,543.
CoreLogic's Tim Lawless said Australia's home values increased in June but the pace of the growth had slowed.
A lack of available supply continues to be the main factor keeping upwards pressure on housing values, Mr Lawless said.
Mr Lawless said the softer growth trend across regional areas of the country aligned with recent shifts in demographic factors.
"After regional population growth boomed through the worst of the pandemic, internal migration trends have normalised over the past year, resulting in less housing demand across regional markets.
"Additionally, housing demand from overseas migration is skewed towards the capital cities rather than the regions.
"The weaker conditions across regional parts of the state may be related to a normalisation in migration flows as more regional residents move to the city, along with a substantial narrowing of the affordability gap between regional Victoria and Melbourne through the recent upswing."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
