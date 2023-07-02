Man on bail charged with stealing guide dog charity box

A Portland man is back in custody after allegedly stealing a guide dog charity box at the aquatic centre.
A police spokesman said the 24-year-old Portland man was already on bail charged with theft of a vehicle and failing to pull over when directed by police officers.
When arrested then he was also found to have a knife in his backpack.
He was bailed with the strict condition he obey an overnight curfew.
It's now alleged the man stole groceries worth $30 from a Woolworths supermarket on June 11 and early last week stole the guide dog donation box from the Portland Leisure and Aquatic Centre in Bentinck Street on Monday last week.
The box contained an unknown amount of cash.
The man has now been charged with those thefts, as well as breaching his bail conditions by continuing to offend and breaching his overnight curfew.
He was also found to be in possession of .5 grams of methamphetamine when arrested.
The man is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday, where police are likely to oppose bail on the grounds the man is an unacceptable risk on continuing to offend.
