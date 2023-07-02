The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Two Warrnambool men will appear in court on Monday charged with a series of burglaries and thefts

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 3 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Security cameras have provided crucial evidence in a Warrnambool police case. Residents are being urged to review and update their security.
Security cameras have provided crucial evidence in a Warrnambool police case. Residents are being urged to review and update their security.

Two men believed to be heavily under the influence of drugs have been charged with committing burglaries and theft in Warrnambool during the past fortnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.