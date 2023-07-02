Two men believed to be heavily under the influence of drugs have been charged with committing burglaries and theft in Warrnambool during the past fortnight.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the strength of the police case against a 31-year-old Warrnambool man was enormously strengthened by footage from a number of addresses.
He said the man was seen on security camera footage taking a number of items from the BP One Stop service station in Raglan Parade.
The man has been charged with 10 offences, including burglaries and thefts, and police are looking into another 10 alleged incidents of the man allegedly using a stolen bank card to make tap-and-go purchases.
"The alleged offender has been caught on security camera footage, at the service station, but also at a number of private homes," Detective Senior Constable Verity said.
"There are more and more people putting in security cameras and it's a sensational way for us to identify offenders."
It's alleged there have been a series of thefts committed in Warrnambool during the past fortnight.
Those offences include a bright orange mountain bike being stolen from a Jamieson Street home last week.
"It's alleged a second man, a 34-year-old, was also involved in squatting at a home undergoing a renovation in William Street," Detective Senior Constable Verity said.
"In addition to the thefts at the BP service station and Jamieson Street, there's also bikes stolen and other household items, including a vacuum cleaner.
"It's alleged one of the offenders rode the bright orange mountain bike to another address in Tait Crescent where there was further offending.
"There's an attempted theft and trespass at a McPherson Crescent home where a security camera was torn off a house.
"At another McPherson Crescent home an offender enters an entertainment area, where he's caught on camera stealing a Telstra box, a remote and drinks."
The investigator said it was alleged both accused men were under the influence of drugs at the time of the offending.
Police will oppose bail on the grounds that the men are a unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
The alleged offenders will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for bail/remand hearings on Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.