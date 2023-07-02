Ejected patron charged with threatening to kill pub security staff

The Standard
Warrnambool man, 55, charged with making threats to security staff

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 3 2023 - 9:34am, first published 8:04am
A 55-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with making threats to kill security staff after being ejected from a Fairy Street licensed premise early Saturday morning.

