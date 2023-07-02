Ejected patron charged with threatening to kill pub security staff

A 55-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with making threats to kill security staff after being ejected from a Fairy Street licensed premise early Saturday morning.
A police spokesman said the 55-year-old man was ejected from the Cally Hotel in Warrnambool and asked to leave the area.
It's alleged the man returned and made threats to security staff members.
Police were called and attended outside the hotel, where the man was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in a court at a later date.
"It's alleged he was ejected, but returned, made threats to kill the staff and was arrested," the spokesman said.
"Inquiries are ongoing and we are requesting that anyone who saw anything in that area at that time to contact the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
