Police officer to go on trial charged with assault

A veteran police officer will go on trial in the Warrnambool County Court on Monday charged with allegedly striking a man to the head with his right hand, which was holding one end of a pair of handcuffs.
David MacPhail, 64, of Warrnambool, has already pleaded not guilty and a trial is scheduled to start today in the Warrnambool County Court.
He has been charged with recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault following an investigation by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission into an alleged incident at Warrnambool during June 2020.
IBAC alleges Mr Macphail struck a man to the head with handcuffs during a triple zero call-out at a Warrnambool property where a woman had suffered serious injuries.
At the time of the alleged incident the Leading Senior Constable was on duty.
The trial before Judge John Smallwood is expected to take up to seven days.
