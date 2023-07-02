The Standard
A police officer is scheduled to appear in a county court trial on Monday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 3 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:30am
Police officer to go on trial charged with assault
A veteran police officer will go on trial in the Warrnambool County Court on Monday charged with allegedly striking a man to the head with his right hand, which was holding one end of a pair of handcuffs.

