An open mic event gave former Brauer College teacher Aloma Davis the chance to share the story of her transgender daughter.
She was one of a number of poets to recite their work at Warrnambool Storytelling Festival's event at the city's RSL on Sunday.
The 14 entries also included singing by a choir, live music and reciting excerpts from a book.
Ms Davis said it was critically important to share her daughter's story because of the misinformation about the choices parents made to support their children.
"The truth is simple: we support our children because research into thousands of their experiences into adulthood consistently shows it's the safest thing to do if you want your child to live to adulthood," she said.
"As the poem mentions, 82 per cent of transgender people, like my daughter, will consider suicide."
She said being transgender wasn't a choice for these children, but a reality.
"But whether we accept them for who they are is a choice we, as parents and a community, can make, and can make for the better," Ms Davis said.
"I choose love and life, and the poem asks listeners to choose that, too."
She linked it back to her own experience of receiving new socks from her mother as gifts.
IN OTHER NEWS
Her other poems focussed on the moment a person was told someone had died which linked back to her hitting a pigeon once while driving through Colac to Warrnambool.
"I thought it was dead and then it was alive," Ms Davis said. "By the time I hit Warrnambool, I knew it was going to be turned into a poem." Another was about feeding birds.
Ms Davis said she incorporated metaphors into her work. The Melbourne-based English and literature teacher said she got into poetry because of her love for reading and writing.
The open mic wrapped up the third Warrnambool Storytelling Festival, which ran from June 9 to July 2.
Festival organiser and church minister Philip Liebelt said across the festival audiences heard from overseas students, artists, writers, Indigenous people and about history.
"It's a pretty broad range of voices and stories we've encouraged people to share," he said.
Mr Liebelt said the committee were in discussions to include poetry in next year's festival and had also received requests to include workshops for aspiring writers.
Planning committee member Kim Olinsky said the most popular events this year were targeted towards children - Story Dogs and a magic show.
Support is available. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.