Victoria Police have released the image of a 53-year-old man who went missing a fortnight ago.
Andrew was last seen on Fergusson Street in Camperdown about 4.30pm on June 19.
Police believe he may be in the Falls Creek or Corangamite areas.
Police and family are concerned for Andrew's welfare due to the length of time he's been missing.
Andrew is described as being Caucasian with a solid build, has a beard and short brown hair and is about 180cm tall.
Police said he may be travelling in a white 2009 Holden Commodore station wagon with the registration number 1KU 9ZO.
Anyone with information on Andrew's whereabouts is urged to contact Camperdown police on 5593 1000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.