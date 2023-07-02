The Standard
Police seek information on missing man Andrew last seen on Fergusson Street, Camperdown

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 2 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Andrew was last seen on Fergusson Street in Camperdown about 4.30pm on June 19. Picture supplied by Victoria Police
Andrew was last seen on Fergusson Street in Camperdown about 4.30pm on June 19. Picture supplied by Victoria Police

Victoria Police have released the image of a 53-year-old man who went missing a fortnight ago.

