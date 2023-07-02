Aboriginal elders are paving the way for the younger generations to showcase their work, says an Indigenous south-west artist.
Wadjarri/Tjupany woman Aliza Johnson was one of the stall holders at the Warrnambool Blak Market at Salt Cafe Restaurant Wine on Sunday, July 2, which showcased First Nation artists, creators and makers.
It kicked off National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week which runs until July 9 which has the theme For Our Elders.
Ms Johnson, a proud Wajarri/Tjupany woman and Indigenous artist, said elders were the reason they could run the market.
"Keeping that culture alive and celebrating the space they've got us to," she said.
"If it wasn't for our elders, we wouldn't be able to do this."
Ms Johnson said the inspiration for the market, which first ran in February, came from a visit to a similar market in Geelong last year.
"It was something that needed to be brought into the space," she said.
Candle-maker and Gunditjmara woman Jaynaya Miller said it was special to run the market alongside elders during NAIDOC Week.
"To be able to share our culture and talent with everyone too it's an amazing feeling to do," she said.
NAIDOC Week continues in Warrnambool with an official opening ceremony at Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative's Harris Street Reserve community building on Monday, July 3 and an awards presentation.
It will be followed by a youth ball at the Pavilion Cafe and Bar on Tuesday, July 4, and an elders lunch on Wednesday, July 5, at 2 Pertobe Road.
Moyne is also hosting a range of events with storytelling by Brett Clarke for Ngakee Wanga Toompa (Look, Listen, Feel) at Reardon Theatre Port Fairy and an afternoon tea showcasing native Indigenous ingredients on Monday, July 3.
The younger generations will also have the opportunity to celebrate the week by taking part in writing workshops with Wylah co-authors Jordan Gould and Richard Pritchard at the Mortlake Community Hub on Wednesday, July 5, and Koroit Theatre on Friday, July 7.
The NAIDOC activities in the Moyne shire wrap up on Saturday, July 8, at Tower Hill State Game Reserve with children's art workshops with Tracy Roach, a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony and a cultural wildlife tour.
