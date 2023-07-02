The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

First Nations stallholders run NAIDOC Week Warrnambool Blak Market

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 2 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Blak Market stall holder Indigenous artist Wadjarri/Tjupany Woman Aliza Johnson with one of her artworks. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Blak Market stall holder Indigenous artist Wadjarri/Tjupany Woman Aliza Johnson with one of her artworks. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Aboriginal elders are paving the way for the younger generations to showcase their work, says an Indigenous south-west artist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.