Two South Warrnambool footballers' aggressiveness and adaptability caught their Coates Talent League coach's eye during their second appearance at the under 18 national championships.
Roosters' Luamon Lual and George Stevens, along with Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan in his under 18 debut, were among a Vic Country side to pull off a thrilling two-point win against rivals Western Australia in Perth on Friday night.
Loader, who coaches Lual and Stevens at the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, said the former was back to his "aggressive" best when it came to positioning himself off the half back.
"The way he defended the back half of the ground, I thought he was quite impressive with the way he played," Loader said of Lual.
Loader said Stevens, an inside midfielder who can win the ball, was used in a different role at centre half back.
"His role changed a bit but I thought he played it pretty well in what was just a totally different position for him," Loader said.
Loader, who will coach Vic Country's under 16 team at their national championships this week, said Stevens was the type of person to attack any role asked of him.
"Good players have be able to adapt," he said. "He's got the ability to do that, but I just would have thought it's not his premier role."
Vic Country takes its national championship record to 1-1, with its final two games against the Allies and Vic Metro on July 9 and 16.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
