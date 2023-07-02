Stawell trainer Andrew Bobbin won the two big jumps features with imported jumpers at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Bell Ex One gave Bobbin his first jumps feature, taking out the Lafferty Hurdle over Circle The Sun and Inayforhay while Mighty Oasis got up in the last stride to defeat Rockstar Ronnie in a thrilling finish to the Thackeray Steeplechase.
Bobbin, who has been training for just over two years, said the wins were the highlight of his short training career.
"I came here just hoping my horses would be competitive but to win the two jumps features is unbelievable," Bobbin told The Standard. "It's a great thrill.
"The Lafferty name is synonymous with racing in Warrnambool while Thackeray was a top steeplechaser back in his era. It's an honour to win both races."
The Irish-bred Bell Ex One, with Will Gordon in the saddle, jumped into calculations for the Grand National Hurdle in August with his dogged victory in the Lafferty.
Bobbin said Bell Ex One will derive plenty of benefit out of Sunday's win.
"We can go forward with confidence to the Drechsler Hurdle and Grand National Hurdle later in the season following that win," he said. "It was only his second start for me today. We gave him a run on the flat to get him ready for the Lafferty.
"I think there's still a bit of improvement in Bell Ex One going forward. I've got to thank Steve and Jess Pateman. They previously trained Bell Ex One. He came into my stables in excellent order. I thought it was a great ride by Will.
"He's a great asset to the racing industry as he can ride on the flat and in jumps races and is just a great bloke."
Mighty Oasis, ridden by Irish-born jumps jockey Tom Ryan, defeated Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winner Rockstar Ronnie by a short-head to take out the Thackeray.
Bobbin said he contemplated running Mighty Oasis in a restricted flat race at Warracknabeal on Friday before deciding on a Thackeray start.
"Mighty Oasis is just so tough," he said. "We were going to a flat race at Warracknabeal on Friday but I changed my mind at the last moment and thought we'll have a crack at the Thackeray.
"I think Mighty Oasis had had something like 11 starts in this campaign. I paid $18,000 for him when I started training. I had to get my name out there and I thought Mighty Oasis would help me.
"He's bred to be a sprinter. I never thought I would be winning a 3450-metre steeplechase with him.
"I said to Tommy don't let Rockstar Ronnie get too far in front of us because horses were not making ground. Tommy followed the instructions to the letter.
"I thought coming to the last fence we were a real chance but Mighty Oasis went wide and I thought we were gone but to the credit of Mighty Oasis and Tommy we got up in the last stride."
Bobbin said he had a few jumpers in the stable but was hoping the two feature wins would entice other owners to consider sending horses to his stable.
Irish-born jumps jockey Willy McCarthy took riding honours at Warrnambool with a treble.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.