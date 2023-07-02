The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Stawell trainer Andrew Bobbins wins Lafferty Hurdle, Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool

By Tim Auld
Updated July 2 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stawell trainer Andrew Bobin (right) celebrates Bell Ex One's win in the Lafferty Hurdle with niece and strapper Zoe McGregor. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Stawell trainer Andrew Bobin (right) celebrates Bell Ex One's win in the Lafferty Hurdle with niece and strapper Zoe McGregor. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

Stawell trainer Andrew Bobbin won the two big jumps features with imported jumpers at Warrnambool on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.