Warrnambool Seahawks coach Alex Gynes is hoping a collaborative approach from its roster will result in a finals berth this month, following its physical 88-80 win against Warrandyte on the road on Saturday.
Gynes said the message, as his team fights to secure a Big V division one finals spot from its remaining four games, was to buy in to a "team-first mentality".
"That's the message we keep sending, play your individual role and do your job," he said. "We're a team that's going to have to do it as a collective.
"When we look good, we share the ball, move the ball and everyone chips in to do the dirty work."
A 21-13 second quarter was the difference in an other wise even contest against the Venom on Saturday night, with Riley Nicolson and Matt Berkefeld providing a scoring punch off the bench and combining for 28 points alongside star import Jamal Pollydore's 30-point performance.
"Riley, it's fantastic to see him enjoying his basketball," Gynes said. "For a young bloke... he's doing his job and keeping things simple and knocking down the open shot, defending, rebounding.
"And Matt, he's a high quality basketballer, he really stretches the floor for us.
"He shoots the three-point shot at a really high clip and he's aggressive on defence."
Gynes also praised Sam Byron (eight points, four rebounds in 14 minutes) for his role in the rotation.
"The time he was on the floor, we really stretched the lead out, a lot of defensive reflections, rebounding and he was finishing strong," he said.
The third-placed Seahawks, who are midway through a four game stretch on the road, head to Gippsland this weekend for a double-header against top five teams Gippsland United and Pakenham.
Gynes said the double-header would be a "mental test" for his group.
"The competition is so close that every game is a must-win," he said. "Especially as we're trying to get into finals and get that home court advantage. The top four or five are really close, and then Bulleen just knocked off Shepparton as well, the top team, and are nipping at everyone's heels to fight their way into finals."
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Mermaids' run of form ended with back-to-back losses on the road.
Warrandyte knocked off the Lee Primmer-coached side by six points despite the Mermaids outscoring the Venom 26-12 in the fourth quarter, before Craigieburn sealed a 80-67 win against the second-ranked side.
Mermaids veteran Amy Wormald scored double-doubles in both games to finish with a combined 34 points and 26 rebounds for the weekend, while teenager Dakota Crichton shrugged off a quiet Saturday night with a 22-point game against the Eagles, shooting 50 per cent from the field.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
