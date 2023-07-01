Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott understands the opportunity representative football presents.
The Carlton VFL player was among the Bottle Greens' best against Ballarat on Saturday.
"It's one of the higher games of footy you can play this year," Sinnott told The Standard post-match. "I didn't play an ideal game, I thought I did some really nice things. It's just another opportunity to play and hopefully Browny gives some good feedback to Lukey (Carlton VFL coach Luke Power)."
The 19-year-old enjoyed the chance to line up alongside his Hampden league rivals, despite the final result favouring Ballarat.
"We had a pretty good week leading up to it," he said. "Unfortunately we didn't get the result we were after but it's awesome to play with the best players in the league."
Sinnott said the week was a great chance to gain insight into how different players prepare.
"You verse them every week in the Hampden league and you get to find out what their weapons are, what they do differently before the game," he said. "It's always good to learn off the best in the comp."
Execution cruelled the Bottle Greens on game day, as they tried to reel in Ballarat's game-high 24-point lead.
"Our hunt of the footy was really good early, we dropped that the second quarter," Sinnott said. "We tried really hard until the end, we tackled well, hunted well. They (Ballarat) were real big and strong and just too good for us on the day."
Sinnott was among four Camperdown players to represent the league, with cousin Myles Sinnott, alongside Jonty Lafferty and Luke Kavanagh, all playing in the earlier under 17 game.
"They all played really well. Jonty and Myles have played a lot of senior footy this year... Luke's had a really good pre-season andhe's knocking on the door this last month, he'll get his chance this year," Sinnott said of the trio.
