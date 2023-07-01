The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL
Watch

Hampden league defeats Ballarat in 2023 under 17 interleague match-up

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 1 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake's Ned Roberts kicked two goals for the Hampden league on Saturday. Picture by Meg Saultry
Terang Mortlake's Ned Roberts kicked two goals for the Hampden league on Saturday. Picture by Meg Saultry

A Warrnambool teenager has led the Hampden league to a comfortable under 17 interleague victory in wet conditions on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.