Southern Grampians Shire's Hamilton electric vehicle charging station to be moved after public outcry

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 7 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
A new electronic vehicle charger in Hamilton will be relocated after public outcry about its location which is metres away from a veterans' monument. Picture supplied
An electric vehicle charging station in Hamilton will be moved "to a more suitable location" but the town's RSL president is concerned ratepayers will be "slugged" with the relocation costs.

