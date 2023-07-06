An electric vehicle charging station in Hamilton will be moved "to a more suitable location" but the town's RSL president is concerned ratepayers will be "slugged" with the relocation costs.
The EV car charger was installed in May, metres away from a veterans' monument in Beersheba Memorial Park, which club president Danny Bland said at the time was disrespectful to their memory.
Mr Bland said public outcry around its location had forced Southern Grampians Shire councillors to rethink its position but it should never have got to this point.
He criticised the council for its lack of consultation with the RSL prior to its installation.
"I'm not very impressed with the mayor or any of the paid officials that are there," Mr Bland said. "It should never have got to this. And what's more because they have done the wrong thing it's going be the ratepayers who will be slugged with it when it should have never happened in the first place.
"We've got bigger issues with veterans and veterans' mental health to be worried about some small town that's doing something irrelevant and causing nothing but angst and trying to find a way of disappearing around it. It just doesn't make sense to me."
Southern Grampians Shire councillor Albert Calvano moved a motion at the June 21 council meeting that the charger "be removed from its present location in the vicinity of the Sam Fitzpatrick Gardens and be relocated to a more suitable position after community consultation".
Mr Bland, RSL vice president Graeme 'Lofty' Mustow, Hamilton Legacy president Kelly McNaughton and representatives met with council on Wednesday, June 28.
Mr Bland said Southern Grampians Shire mayor David Robertson "assured us it will be relocated very shortly - what time frame that is I don't know".
"It's still got to go through the council process. It's not like it's going to be lifted up and moved tomorrow but I suppose the important thing is the fact they have actually heard us, which is good."
Mr Bland said he had "no idea where it's going to go" but it would be discussed as part of the council's feasibility studies before choosing a suitable location.
"I suspect there's a fair bit that has to happen before it gets moved," he said.
"They asked our opinion and we've all said near the visitor centre because people can go in and grab a brochure and see what's around the area."
Mr Bland said down the street was another option.
Mr Robertson said following a notice of motion at the June 21 council meeting, it would undertake community consultation to determine the best location for the EV charge station in Hamilton.
"This will occur in the coming weeks once suitable alternate locations are determined and scoped," Cr Robertson said.
Director infrastructure and sustainability Marg Scanlon said the shire received the EV charger through a state government program and there was no cost to council.
"The relocation costs, and potential new locations, are currently being worked through with EV and we should know more in the next couple of weeks," Ms Scanlon said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.