Council's darkest chapter closes

In essence, the inspectorate found Mr Neoh and Ms Gaston had sought legal advice about sacking the CEO without a formal vote, something they were unaware of and something the law firm had seemingly failed to mention. Ironically, they had the numbers for a formal resolution of council...but only if they had known. They rightly feel aggrieved because in their minds they did what they were advised. But given their years of experience, should they have known they needed the resolution?