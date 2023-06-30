Ten must-watch interleague players

Interleague action is here with the Hampden and Ballarat going head-to-head at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
Check out 10 players to keep an eye on from both sides.
The North Ballarat midfielder is leading The Courier's player of the year voting by seven votes following a red-hot first half of the season.
Polkinghorne is averaging the second-most disposals per game (minimum five games) with a whopping 32.6 touches per game.
He has been a crucial part of North Ballarat's midfield dominance this season and one of the key reasons why the Roosters are the in-form team of the league.
A smooth-mover whose form was recognised with VFL appearances for Carlton of late.
Sinnott averaged just under 20 disposals at the Greater Western Victoria Rebels last season as an over-ager including a break-out 34-disposal performance against Northern in round 11.
He is known for his two-way running in the HFNL.
One of the only positives out of Melton South's horror 2023 campaign has been the form of its captain Cody Chapman.
Chapman has been a class above his Panthers teammates this season, averaging 136.8 ranking points per game - 33 points clear of his next-best teammate - to lead by example at Melton South.
It will be interesting to see what Chapman can produce on Saturday when surrounded by high-class talent.
Won a league best-and-fairest as a teenager and now, aged 21, is one of the competition's most damaging midfielders.
Wins the ball and is also dynamic in space. Can hit the scoreboard too.
Melton premiership player Kyle Borg is known for his fast-paced football, whether that be off half back or in the engine room is up to Anthony Koutoufides on Saturday.
The 21-year-old has improved on his successful 2022 campaign with 17 disposals through four games, as well as earning a VFL deal with Port Melbourne over the summer.
Borg already boasts four junior premierships and one senior premiership on his Melton resume.
The Hampden inter-league captain oozes class but can also win the ball on the inside.
He is a midfielder who has no trouble impacting the scoreboard, booting 16 goals at club level from 11 games.
A match-winner in the HFNL who could be a match-winner on Saturday.
A goal-sneak, a half-back slingshot or a quality midfield option, Flynn Loader has shown his versatility at Lake Wendouree this season.
Loader, who is the son of Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader, has popped up as an avenue to goal in a low-scoring side.
Where Loader lines up on Saturday remains to be seen with no team sheet announced.
A dominant ruck who has featured for Geelong's VFL side five times this season.
Marriott is averaging 18.4 hit-outs per game for Geelong.
Will give the Bottle Greens first use on Saturday, going head-to-head with Sunbury's Joel Muir and Cody Brand.
Drafted to the AFL by Essendon as a defender, Cody Brand returned to Sunbury this season in a ruck-forward role (while also swinging back) and has taken the league by storm.
The Macedon junior, who moved to Sunbury in 2018, is averaging 103 ranking points from his 18 disposals and 1.7 goals per game.
Brand booted 11 goals in a fortnight with matches against Melton South and Lake Wendouree.
A creative player off half-back who reads the play well and can cause intercepts with his high footy IQ and marking.
Jenkinson has played all 11 matches this HFNL season, featuring in the best players nine times.
