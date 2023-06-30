Seeing first-hand the help advisers gave his parents to run their farm, Brayden Harkness always knew he wanted to pursue a career in finance.
He is one of four staff members to be promoted to partner at Warrnambool's Sinclair Wilson accounting firm in the new financial year.
Mr Harkness is joined by Blake Grey, Amy Baudinette and Adam Dickson in the new role, bringing the firm's number of partners to 27.
"It's a pretty big achievement for all four new partners," Mr Harkness said.
"It's a fantastic place to work, a great team and we already love dealing with the clients and now (there's) this extra responsibility to really make sure the clients are getting the best care they can under our guidance."
The financial planner said he saw first-hand from a young age how advisers helped his parents run their farm in the Timboon area.
"It's always been instilled in me from my parents around the importance of having a plan in place in the investment world and things like that," Mr Harkness said.
"I'm now fortunate to do it every day."
He works across Sinclair Wilson's Warrnambool and Timboon offices, also undertaking not-for-profit work with the Nirranda Football Netball Club where he is a former premiership-winning footy coach and current player.
Managing partner Basil Brock said the promotions recognised the quartet's skills.
"What's happening is the region's experiencing a very strong economic phase, there's no question about that, and good professional services are highly sought as the world becomes a more complex place," Mr Brock said.
The four are part of the firm's about 110 staff members.
Mr Grey, who works across the Warrnambool and Terang offices, has expertise in the agriculture industry.
He is experienced in the building and retail industries specialising in fringe benefits tax and salary packaging advice.
Mr Dickson grew up on a farm at Caramut and brings expertise in larger grazing enterprises to the role.
The firm said Mr Dickson is skilled in providing professional practice advice in other professions including to doctors and lawyers.
He also helps businesses with software packages and has an auditing background.
Chartered accountant Ms Baudinette grew up in Warrnambool but now lives in Colac.
She has clients in the retail, hospitality, manufacturing and transport industries.
Ms Baudinette enjoys helping clients set up new businesses and has strong skills in cloud-based accounting systems.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
