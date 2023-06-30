An "out-of-the-blue" phone call has instantly changed a Warrnambool hockey young player's life forever.
Prominent hockey star Callum Bridge will represent Australia in the upcoming 2024 Hockey5s World Cup qualifying event on the Gold Coast from July 10-14 2023, with the top-three teams to advance to the world cup in Oman next January.
The emerging 19-year-old goal-keeper, who plays with Waverley Hockey Club in Melbourne in the Premier league, impressed as a fill-in during the Australian men's and women's world cup selection trials which were held in his home town of Warrnambool in April.
He told The Standard it was a dream come true to represent his country after receiving a shock phone call confirming the news.
"It's a big honour to play for Australia and to represent my south-west region," he said.
I honestly am lost for words for the fact I'll be playing on the national stage.- Callum Bridge
"I didn't see it coming at all, I'm really looking forward it. The phone call really did come out-of-the-blue and I'm just excited to go and give it a crack.
"I honestly am lost for words for the fact I'll be playing on the national stage."
Bridge, who is also actively involved in coaching an under-12 team at the Victorian junior state championships in Melbourne, said the selection trials in Warrnambool were a major factor in his call-up.
"I impressed them on the Saturday so much that I apparently threw a spanner in the works when it came to selection," he said.
"They checked whether I was eligible for selection and I wasn't at the time unless the goal-keeper couldn't go for some reason and he couldn't get time off work so I was lucky enough to get picked."
The former South West Academy of Sport athlete said representing his community filled him with immense pride.
"Again, it's a big honour and to represent everyone from this region of Victoria," he said.
"Hopefully I can show that no matter where you've come from, or where you live, if you play your best hockey you can make it to a big stage."
In addition to selection in Australia's Hockey5s World Cup qualifying squad, the talented youngster was recently named in the open-aged Victorian Country team, which will compete at the national country championships in August and September in Shepparton.
He has previously trialled for Victoria's under 21 team.
Bridge said despite the enormity of the occasion he would be keeping a level head.
"I know it's a big stage but for me it's about playing the game I've played for the last 15 years," he said.
"There's nothing different apart from the level, so I'll be going over to do my job for the team."
Australian team manager Alistair Park said Bridge's selection was reward for genuine hard work and dedication to his craft.
"We are thrilled to have Callum Bridge on board for the Hockey 5s World Cup qualifying event," he said.
"Callum's exceptional skills and dedication make him a valuable asset to the team, and we are confident in his abilities to contribute to our success.
"He has demonstrated immense potential, and we look forward to seeing him excel on the international stage."
