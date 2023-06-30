Williamstown defender and South Warrnambool export Stella Bridgewater appreciates the gravity surrounding her side's final round VFLW clash with Geelong on Saturday.
The third-placed Seagulls could finish the regular season top of the ladder should they win but could place as low as seventh with a loss and miss finals altogether.
The Seagulls' form bodes well for a positive result while the Cats suffered a heavy defeat to Collingwood last round.
Bridgewater, 20, who is based in Geelong, has faith her side can prevail if it performs to its capability.
"We've got good momentum behind us and Geelong had a pretty bad loss last weekend, no offence to them," she told The Standard.
At the start of the year I wasn't sure if I wanted to stay with Willy as I'm living in Geelong now but I'm so happy I did.- Stella Bridgewater
"It won't be easy but should be a good game."
Bridgewater has played 11 out of the Seagulls' 13 games this season after playing 14 in her debut campaign last year.
She is averaging a tick over seven disposals a match, enjoying a positional change to the half-back line.
"Last season I played the wing position all season and started there this year which was going well but then one game I went into the back rotation with someone going out with an injury and then have just stayed there ever since," she said.
"It was a bit to get used to at the start but now I'm loving that position."
The former Rooster said she had grown in confidence during her second season.
"That was a main goal this year for me, just work on my confidence and being able to speak out with the team to make everyone better which has improved a lot which is good," she said.
Bridgewater, who has just started a diploma of nursing, said she loved her club and the Williamstown area but admitted the commute from Geelong was "tedious".
She conceded she initially wasn't sure whether she would return to the Seagulls this year but was glad she had.
"At the start of the year I wasn't sure if I wanted to stay with Willy as I'm living in Geelong now but I'm so happy I did," she said.
"The club environment there has been so good and so supportive.
"It's been really good."
Bridgewater, who is a former GWV Rebel, believes her group is capable of achieving something special, should it qualify for finals.
"There's a lot of belief in that so we've just got to get into finals and then I think it's a pretty even playing field between all the teams that will make it," she said.
"It's just whoever wants it more I reckon."
The Seagulls' game against the Cats gets under way at 10am.
