Williamstown VFLW defender Stella Bridgewater eyeing crucial Cats clash

By Matt Hughes
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Stella Bridgewater is enjoying her second VFLW season with the Seagulls. Picture by Getty Images
Stella Bridgewater is enjoying her second VFLW season with the Seagulls. Picture by Getty Images

Williamstown defender and South Warrnambool export Stella Bridgewater appreciates the gravity surrounding her side's final round VFLW clash with Geelong on Saturday.

