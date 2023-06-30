Person alleged to have threatened to rape mother held in custody

UPDATE, Friday, 1.25pm:
A Warrnambool person unable to provide instructions to a lawyer after allegations they threatened to rape their mother has been remanded in custody.
The 26-year-old Warrnambool person, who legally cannot be named, did not appear in the Melbourne Magistrate Court on Friday, but was downstairs at the court complex.
The person is known as a male, female and numbers - either Agent 3301 or Zero.
A range of concerns expressed by magistrate Susan Wakelin were answered during an adjournment on Friday.
A lawyer told the court the case did not have to be listed in the sex case list, a false imprisonment charge could be heard in magistrates court and an opinion was provided that an accused person did not have to apply for bail to be granted bail.
But, on reading section 12 of the Bail Act, the magistrate disagreed.
She said the Act assumed a bail application had been made and without such an application bail could not be granted.
"I'm totally sympathetic, but I don't think I can do anything for her without an application," Ms Wakelin said.
"The court frequently finds itself in this position with an unresponsive person. It's very concerning.
"I'm inclined to remand her (in custody) until Monday. Hopefully by then she'll have sufficient capacity to provide instructions."
The lawyer said it was hoped that the accused person's mental health would improve and they would be moved to a male prison until Monday.
The magistrate noted the accused person could make a bail application at any time, but they had not acted on that right.
"She's simply incapable of doing that," she said, noting the accused person would be vulnerable in a male prison.
Custody management issues were listed as a borderline personality disorder, a post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.
The magistrate also noted that a mental health, respect and safety (MARS) report requested psychiatric assessment.
The case was adjourned until Monday when the accused person will have another opportunity to apply for bail.
At 12.18pm: A Melbourne magistrate wants more information before being able to form a plan of action for an accused Warrnambool person, who is claimed to have threatened to rape their mother.
The 26-year-old Warrnambool person, who legally cannot be named, did not appear in the Melbourne Magistrate Court on Friday, but was downstairs at the court complex.
The person is known as a male, female and numbers - either Agent 3301 or Zero.
The court heard a mental health assessment had been completed on Thursday and a report was provided to the court.
Magistrate Susan Wakeling said there were acute mental health concerns in relation to the accused person.
But she was told the accused person had not submitted an application for bail and lawyers were still unable to obtain instructions.
A lawyer told the court the accused person was extremely vulnerable in custody and the offending was described as a family violence related involving the accused's mother.
The lawyer submitted bail could still be granted to inpatient care despite there not being an application for a release from custody.
Ms Wakeling adjourned the hearing due to a range of concerns.
She questioned whether she could bail the accused person without a bail application being made.
The magistrate also questioned if the matter should be on the sex list because of the charge of making a threat to commit a rape.
And she said she was unsure if she could even hear the case because there was a charge of false imprisonment, and wanted to know whether the case should go before the County Court.
"There are issues that need to be clarified," Ms Wakeling said.
"I understand the safety of persons, including the accused, is a matter of priority."
Ms Wakeling said the charges raised significant allegations and other complications.
She said the assessment of the accused person requested a return to Warrnambool, which would mean the accused was in the proximity of the complainant.
"There's a lot going on in this," Ms Wakeling said, before standing down the matter.
It's likely the case will be called later this afternoon for further hearing so clarifications can to be provided to the magistrate.
The Warrnambool person was charged with threatening to rape their mother after a standoff with police.
Warrnambool police officers were called to a city address on Tuesday night after it was alleged a person had made threats towards their mother.
Officers were forced to barge their way into a bedroom where a woman was allegedly being contained by her adult child.
Police allege the woman had been assaulted by her child and a picture frame was smashed over her.
The 26-year-old was arrested and remanded in custody charges include unlawful imprisoned, recklessly causing injury (the woman suffered a laceration to a leg), threats to kill, threat to commit a sexual offence (rape their mother), criminal damage and unlawful assault.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
Tap here to open our Google News page
Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.