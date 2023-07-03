The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Domestic violence laws need to change, says heartbroken sister

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinka had expressed fears about her safety before she was killed by her partner.
Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinka had expressed fears about her safety before she was killed by her partner.

Domestic violence is an epidemic that needs to be ended before more lives are lost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.