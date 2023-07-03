Domestic violence is an epidemic that needs to be ended before more lives are lost.
Demi Trinca, the heartbroken sister of Warrnambool's Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinka, has pleaded for the state and federal government to do more.
Ms Curren-Trinca was killed by her partner Paul McDonough in 2019.
She was in the process of leaving him due to fears for her safety.
However, she returned to his home to retrieve some of his belongings because she believed he was in police custody.
Instead, Ms Curren-Trinca, 28, was found with head injuries at McDonough's Ocean Grove unit in Warrnambool on November 27, 2019.
She was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital where she died of blunt force head trauma on December 4.
Ms Trinca said there needed to be harsher punishments and sentences for domestic violence offenders, more services for victims and a registry of known violent offenders.
Her comments come as the Australian Bureau of Statistics last week revealed domestic violence-related homicides skyrocketed 27 per cent in 2022.
There were 135 victims of family domestic violence (FDV) related homicides in 2022, an increase of 27 per cent on the previous year.
The majority of FDV related homicide victims were female (53 per cent).
The most common age group of FDV related homicide victims was between 35 and 54 years of age (30 per cent).
The majority of FDV related homicides occurred at a residential location (84 per cent) and around half (48 per cent) involved a weapon.
Ms Trinca said these statistics were further proof that urgent reforms were needed.
"Last year we had 135 lives lost through family and domestic violence compared to 105 in 2021, in 2020 there were 145 and in 2019 - the year I lost my sister - there were 125," Ms Trinca said.
"Too many are dying and yet there is so much more we could be doing to prevent these deaths."
Ms Trinca said she believed there were a large number of people who did not realise how prevalent domestic violence was.
"How many more lives must be lost to family and domestic violence until we put in place stronger laws and more resources for victims?"
Ms Trinca said the way domestic related violence was treated in court also needed to be reviewed.
She said often offenders breached restraining orders with little to no consequences.
"There needs to be mandatory programs and counselling for offenders and jail time is very rarely given to those who commit domestic violence," Ms Trinca said.
"A registry would help those to identify dangerous relationships."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
