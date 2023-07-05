Half of all vehicles stolen in south-west Victoria are taken by opportunistic criminals.
Warrnambool police Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo said most vehicles stolen were used for the purpose of getting from one point to another.
Opportunistic thieves looking for a mode of transport would look for vehicles that had unlocked doors and keys in the ignition.
"The most significant factor contributing to vehicle theft is people leaving their doors unlocked and their keys in the ignition," Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said.
"If people lock their doors and take their keys inside, thefts will be significantly reduced."
Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said despite some vehicle owners failing to secure their property, the number of vehicle thefts in the south-west decreased in the past financial year.
"We're bucking the trend when it comes to the theft of motor cars," he said.
"We had a decrease of almost seven per cent in the last financial year."
Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said police had successfully located a number of stolen vehicles through on-board GPS devices.
"We've had some really good wins with GPS tracking in cars," Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said.
He said people needed to remain vigilant because some repeat offenders didn't have transport and were looking a vehicle that was easy to steal.
"Opportunistic offenders aren't necessarily looking for a car to steal but if they see it's unlocked and the keys are in the ignition, they may use it to get where they want to go.
"Cars are an asset - without it you can't get to work, you can't take the kids to school - people can avoid a lot of heartache by making sure they are locked and the keys aren't in the ignition."
The region is bucking the nationwide trend, with new Australian Bureau of Statistics data revealing motor vehicle thefts increased by 11 per cent in 2022.
The data showed there were 55,037 people who had their motor vehicle stolen in 2022.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
