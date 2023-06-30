A Terang doctor fears for the health of vulnerable elderly May Noonan residents whose home was "abruptly taken away", saying it would be "life-shortening" for them.
Terang Medical Clinic GP Timothy Fitzpatrick has been treating its residents since he started in the town in 1991 up until this week when most residents he'd gotten to know were moved out of the closing facility.
He's concerned about their mental health and wellbeing as they try to adjust to new surroundings after "fairly minimal warning".
"I'm sure it will be life-shortening for a few," he said. "There's the extra stress of moving on the cardiovascular system or strokes."
He said the residents were already vulnerable with various chronic health conditions and being uprooted was very unsettling.
Dr Fitzpatrick said his usual fortnightly visits were normally pleasant and enjoyable. But on Tuesday when he made his final rounds it was chaos and there was a feeling of grief, loss, "total sadness" and bewilderment among the residents.
He said there were piles of paperwork, packing boxes and "bewildered residents being wheeled away to new places". Another despondently sat in her room "wondering what would become of her and overcome with sadness at the thought of being separated from her family of the last 12 years".
Dr Fitzpatrick said while May Noonan "has been a long way from perfect" it had a core of dedicated, caring staff who "formed close, caring relationships and accepted the quirky, cranky way people age".
He's concerned about the loss of the facility, the long-term community impact and the extra demand on Corangamite Shire providers. "It's an ageing population here," he said.
"There's a massive need for good aged care. There was a huge effort to get it up-and-running in the first place.
"There was a lot of door knocking and fundraising from locals and a lot of volunteer work went into building the place. It is an incredible loss."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.