Terang doctor visits 'bewildered' May Noonan residents for last time

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 30 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 1:45pm
Terang Medical Clinic GP Tim Fitzpatrick is concerned about vulnerable May Noonan aged care residents' health and wellbeing as most were moved from the facility this week.
A Terang doctor fears for the health of vulnerable elderly May Noonan residents whose home was "abruptly taken away", saying it would be "life-shortening" for them.

