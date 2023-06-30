The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Adelaide NBL signing Alex Starling recalls time with Warrnambool Seahawks

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adelaide 36er Alex Starling enjoyed his time with the Warrnambool Seahawks. Picture (inset) by Adelaide 36ers Media
Adelaide 36er Alex Starling enjoyed his time with the Warrnambool Seahawks. Picture (inset) by Adelaide 36ers Media

Adelaide 36ers recruit Alex Starling has fond memories of his time with the Warrnambool Seahawks eight years ago, when his Australian basketball career was still in its infancy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.