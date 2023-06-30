Adelaide 36ers recruit Alex Starling has fond memories of his time with the Warrnambool Seahawks eight years ago, when his Australian basketball career was still in its infancy.
The forward, who signed his first NBL contract earlier this year at 34, lit up the Arc in 2015 as an American import, winning team most valuable players and league all-star five honours.
Starling cherishes the experience despite not winning the Big V championship that year.
"I definitely remember our first road trip - we hit a kangaroo and we lost our bus for the season," he said with a laugh.
"It was amazing, obviously Bobby Cunningham was coach at the time, Tim Gainey was around, Matty Alexander was around but definitely a young group outside of those two and myself.
"The rest of the boys were fairly young so it was more so teaching the young boys the ropes.
"We didn't bring home a grand final like I wanted to but I know the boys got it done I think the very next year."
Starling's journey to the NBL was a remarkable one, first coming to Australia in 2011 to trial with AFL side Sydney Swans as an international prospect before injury cost him a deal.
Between 2014 and 2022 he dominated in South Australia's premier league/NBL1 Central competition, collecting three championships, two league MVPs and two grand final MVPs.
At age 34 most would have given up on signing their first top-level contract but most aren't like Starling.
"Obviously being a man of faith, losing hope is just not a part of my DNA so definitely my faith never wavered in that regard," he said.
"It's a beautiful feeling. Obviously it's putting all the hard yards over the years and definitely something I've been working towards since I first got out here and I found out what the NBL was after the whole footy thing didn't work out.
"I knew I was talented enough to play at that level and over the years just didn't quite get that chance but obviously becoming a citizen definitely helped."
Starling, an Australian citizen since May, signed as a local player for the 36ers instead of occupying one of just three international spots teams are allocated.
He hopes to "galvanise the locker room" with his strong leadership and make an impact in his first campaign.
"Make an impact and give the people of Adelaide more importantly something to cheer about and be proud of," he said.
"I feel like I've been here long enough. I'm an Aussie boy but definitely an Adelaide boy so they can cheer for one of their adopted own."
Starling still keeps in contact with Seahawks champion Tim Gainey, who he said chose as the best player he took the court in Warrnambool.
He is also in contact with Brisbane Bullets guard and Warrnambool export Nathan Sobey.
He never played with Sobey but while in Warrnambool developed a relationship with him that continued when the pair was both living in Adelaide.
"He wished me all the best and congratulated me for earning my first NBL contract," Starling said of Sobey.
"Definitely keep in contact, great guy."
