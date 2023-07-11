It's National Diabetes Week and a south-west GP is urging residents to get checked for the disease.
Type two diabetes rates in Australia have more than doubled since 2000, rising from 2.4 per cent to 5.8 per cent of the population.
Shearwater Medical Clinic nurse Linda McPherson said this increase was a result of people exercising less and consuming more processed food.
"When you eat carbohydrate sugars, your body has to release insulin to digest it," she told The Standard.
"But when you continue to eat a lot of high carbohydrate sugars, things like bread, pasta, potatoes, rice, lollies, biscuits, then your body has to use a lot of insulin and eventually that system fails.
"When your body can no longer digest the sugar, that's when you end up with diabetes."
High blood sugar over a prolonged period can create what Mrs McPherson described as "a big inflammatory condition".
"It destroys all your blood vessels, it's one of the leading causes of blindness, heart attacks and strokes," she said.
People with the condition are more likely to die at a younger age and develop kidney disease, certain types of cancer and nerve damage in the feet.
Mrs McPherson said this year's theme for National Diabetes Week was about raising awareness.
"It's trying to give people who live with diabetes a voice and basically look at how to change the future," she said.
The Port Fairy clinic has been tailoring programs for people with the condition since it first opened in July 2021.
"It's a matter of reducing the load on your body. It's not a hugely restrictive diet, it's just real food," Mrs McPherson said.
"We've had some amazing results, multiple people losing up to 50 kilograms."
The diabetes educator said patients had seen incredible results through relatively small lifestyle changes.
"You see people come in so sick, they're just tired and flat," she said.
"But once they get their sugars under control, they're back out enjoying life. The difference in them is huge,"
Risk of diabetes increases with age. From age 45 to 49 incidence of type two diagnoses begins to rise and continues for older generations.
"Unfortunately now we're seeing a lot of teenagers and young people who are being diagnosed with type two, which was virtually unheard of 20 years ago," Mrs McPherson said.
"The fact is most people wouldn't even know they had it. Just feeling tired, a bit run down or thirsty might be all the symptoms they get."
Mrs McPherson said more people should take the leap and get themselves checked for type two diabetes.
The AUSRISK assessment tool is designed to identify people at high risk and only takes a few minutes to complete. It can be found online at diabetesaustralia.com.au/risk-calculator
The screening tool calculates a person's risk through unchangeable factors suck as their age, ethnicity and family history and modifiable factors like activity level and diet. Mrs McPherson said those who score a six or higher should book in for a checkup.
Shearwater medical clinic can be contacted on 03 7064 5845 or at shearwatermedical.com.au
